KP govt takes action against 145 Forest Division officers

Corruption in Tree Tsunami

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa has taken stern action against as many as 145 officers of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa forest division who were found involved in massive corruption in the Billion Tree Tsunami campaign launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Sources say millions of rupees have been embezzled by the corrupt officials in the Billion Tree Tsunami initiative launched for increasing the number of trees all over the province.

“Legal action was taken against those 145 officers, whereas, 44 officials were forcefully retired due to misappropriation of funds and other reasons”. The sources said adding the officials belonged to Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan and DI Khan.

Documents reveal that currently, an inquiry against the forest division’s 19 employees is also under way for dereliction of duty and financial irregularities in the project. While those under investigation include the forest conservator, two divisional and three sub-divisional officers, 60 officers of the forest division were also suspended.

The KP government has reiterated that no kind of corruption would be tolerated in the project and those bent to frustrate the Billion Tree Tsunami drive would be dealt with iron hands.

The officials sounded optimistic that The Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf-backed maximum tree planting effort is expected to hit its billion-tree goal by the end of this year and the government was determined to remove all obstacles in this regard.