KP govt strengthening CPC

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Social Welfare and Irrigation Sikander Hayat Khan Sherpao on Thursday the KP government was strengthening the Child Protection Commission (CPC) for tracing the missing children.

“The KP government is committed to rejoining missing children to their families and ensure medical, psycho treatment and provision of quality education to them,” he added.

Sikandar Sherpao expressed these views while handing over a 12-year old missing child Abbas son of Amin of Ghareebabad, Malakand district to his family at his office here. The child, who was admitted to a Madrassa near Rawat, Rawalpindi, by his family, had disappeared some nine months ago.—APP