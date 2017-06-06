KP govt to present tax free budget tomorrow

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak on Monday said the provincial government would unveil the 5th tax free, balanced and pro poor annual budget on June 7.

The provincial budget would be different from the budget presented by the centre in terms of giving more relief for the poor, he said while presiding over a high level consultative meeting on the provincial budgetary proposals and annual development programme at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

The Chief Minister said the provincial government would enhance the salaries and fringe benefits of the salaried class. The government would also work on the capacity building of the salaried class so that they would carry forward the agenda for empowering poor.

Pervez Khattak also referred to certain steps in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) adding it would give boom to industrialization in the province. We are working on improving the basic elements required for investment in the province.

He said a coordination committee comprising Home, Police and Planning and Development departments had already been constituted that would coordinate for efficient security to the investors. These efforts, he added, would enhance the security level for the investors and would also speed up economic oriented activities and creating more jobs for jobless in the province.

The Chief Minister also dwelt in length over the prioritization of education and health sectors followed by other social sectors adding that it indicated our tenacity to the cause of the poor.

The meeting had a detailed review of the ADP and approved the developmental sketch of the schemes.—APP