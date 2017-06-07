KP govt fails to help up-grade grid stations: Abid

Islamabad

Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday rejected the rhetoric of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Senator regarding non-provision of required load to KP and said it was non-cooperation of provincial government that hampered up-gradation of grid stations.

‘It was not the non-provision of required load to KP Discos but the non-cooperation of the KP government in up-gradation of grid stations,’ he said in response to a Calling Attention Notice by PTI’s Nauman Wazir and MQM’s Ateeq Sheikh.

He said four years back the federal government has allocated Rs 540 million for up-gradation of Chakdarra Grid Station. ‘But lethargy of the provincial government delayed the project till the date when couple of days back it conveyed us about allocation of land’, he added.

‘For four years, the money has been available for the project, but the KP government spent four years just to resolve the routine issue of allocating land for the project,’ he added.

The Senator had claimed that the Water and Power Ministry had provided just 1400 MW to KP Discos against the demand of the province of 2700MW.

The minister rejected the claim and informed the House that information being revealed before the House was faulty and incorrect as the transmission system in KP Discos is not eligible to carry that much load. ‘The stated amount of power can only flow in the system in KP only after up-gradation of Chakdara, Mansehra and Noshki grid stations.’

He said the power is supplied to various Discos as per demand and sustainability of the system. ‘But, if go by the rhetoric of the PTI Senator, then Punjab Discos were the most deserving and there should be no load shedding because in all Discos recovery is outstanding.’ ‘If you have even more than 80 percent losses at different feeders, is there any justification of power supply to such areas. There is power theft and Kunda Culture, but we are managing all this to facilitate people,’ he said.

The minister said there are 250 feeders where there is no load shedding. But, what to say of the feeders where power is massively pilfered and there is no culture of paying dues.

He also contested that base load is finalized on the basis of demands of the Discos and then the NPCC decides about load distribution. Thereon, the basket price is also determined on the basis of the demand as the government also provides subsidy to consumers consuming less than 200 units.

He said due to efforts of the present government, 6500 MW more power has been added to system over last four years. ‘Today industry is being provided uninterrupted power supply. More power is being added to national grid and time is not far off when there will be no load shedding.’

He further explained that transmission line KP is very lengthy and incapable of carrying load for long distance. ‘Once, the grid stations are upgraded at Chakdarra, Mansehra and Noshki, the situation would improve.’

He rejected the claim of the Senator that the demanded load was not being provided and said, ‘we can provide additional power to KP if the system is improved.’

‘And this delay in up-gradation of the system is due to lethargy of the KP government. Had the KP government been responded promptly, these grid stations might have been up-graded.’ Abid Sher Ali further stated that federal government is providing 650 MW to K-Electric despite that our agreement with them had expired a year ago.

‘There is no moral obligation on us to provide power to K-Electric. But, they are not running their plants rather get cheaper power from main system and save money.’ ‘Due to faulty and benefit-oriented agreements of the previous government, this entity had transferred money abroad and is not generating power as per agreement,’ he said. ‘Even K-Electric owes Rs 27 billion to Water and Power Ministry.’—APP