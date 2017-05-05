KP govt to equip youth with innovative technology: Khattak

Digital youth summit kicks off

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The 2017 Digital Youth Summit (DYS), a joint initiative of the KP IT Board and the World Bank and powered by Jazz, kicked off in Peshawar on Thursday. KP’s Digital Strategy was also unveiled to provide a roadmap for KP to equip young people with the skills, access, and markets they need to secure and create jobs in the knowledge economy. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khan Khattak was the chief guest on the occasion. Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai, Secretary Information Technology Daud Khan, Country Director World Bank, Country head UNDP, USAID, USID, GIZ and other international organization officials attended.

Around 4000 people are expected to attend the discussions and workshops to discuss a wide range of topics from e-commerce to digital security in Pakistan. The weekend of tech will culminate in a Startup Cup for young entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas to investors.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of digital seminar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that his government established information technology board to equip our youth with the innovative technology as the future economy would be based on digitalization. He said his government was going all out to stabilize the socio economic development and we are using our natural advantages on productive lines adding that our human resource development was the key to our economic development.

Pervez Khattak said that his government allured the domestic and foreign investors through unmatched incentives and at the same time it formed the Information Technology board in order to remove the hopelessness of the youth. Rest assured the future of the youth was bright as the process of development and prosperity of the province initiated by his government would take them to their destination.

The Chief Minister said that CPEC converted the unfeasible province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa into the most feasible destination for investors. We would never look to others but would work for ourselves. When we have resources then we need not to look to others for loan but our priorities is alluring the investors to come forward, invest in this province and get more dividend.

Ms. Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, Chief Digital Oficer, Jazz said that not only the local populace, but the country at large benefits from such positive endeavors.: “Our country is ripe with talent and has a remarkable pool of digital innovators who are looking for opportunities like these to present their ideas. This partnership is a testimony to Jazz’s commitment of fostering a conducive environment where the digital ecosystem can thrive in Pakistan.”

“KP is takeing digital opportunities for our people very seriously and wants to be a leader in technology. This strategy through sound policies and reforms will set a road map for us and we shall announce initiatives to support this over the next few days,” said Dr. Shahbaz Khan, Managing Director of the KP IT Board. “We’ve already launched programs to attract investment such as the CPEC corridor and other infrastructure and private sector initiatives and hope to build on these foundations with our private sector and development partners.”

The World Bank has been providing technical assistance to the Government of KP and has assisted in the development of the strategy and has also developed a trust fund for the KPIT to implement projects. The relationship is in its third year and Mr. Patchamuthu Illangovan, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan said “Digital economy is the future. It’s a driver of innovation and entrepreneurship than can boost inclusive and smart development in Pakistan. Over 80 percent of Pakistan’s population is offline. Closing this gap will create new job opportunities for the millions entering the labour force.’ said.