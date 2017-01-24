KP govt, donors finalize recommendations for next year’s dev programme

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The third annual Joint Consultative Session of Sectoral Coordination Committees (SCCs) under Strategic Development Partnership Framework (SDPF) of KP govt and its Development Partners (DPs) concluded in Islamabad after finalizing recommendations for development agenda of 2017-18.

The recommendations of this session will be presented to the High Level Dialogue (HLD) chaired by the Chief Minister KP and participated by Heads of all Donor Agencies scheduled in February 2017, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks, Additional Chief Secretary KP, Azam Khan termed the SDPF a success for integrating sectoral strategies and harmonizing donor funding for greater socio-economic development in the province based on the actual needs of the people.

“We are entering into the important fourth year of the SDPF process, which is also the last year of the Integrated Development Strategy (IDS), introduced in 2014. This session has helped setting scene for the next year development agenda,” said Khan.

Highlighting the achievements and challenges of the SDPF process since its launch in 2013, the Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) department Shahab Ali Shah laid emphasis on the fact that many challenges were faced including the traditional governance practices, poor infrastructure, inadequate capacity at the beginning of the SDPF process but were overcome in three years.

“There are Information Communication Technology (ICT) enabled governing mechanism in the province now, performance of the officials are measured, and complaints of the citizens are redressed.

People are participating in tourism activities in large number, hydel power generation projects are underway, for mines and mineral new sights are being explored, agriculture, fisheries and livestock are improving, greater production of gas and oil than ever before is expected. All this is helping improve the lifestyle of the poor in KP,” said Shah.

Through the charter of good governance, the governmant of KP successfully introduced regulatory regime by the introduction of laws and acts for greater transparency and accountability including the Whistle Blower Protection Act, Prevention of Conflict of Interest Act, Police Ordinance 2016, Medical Institutions Reforms Act, Right to Information Act, and three tiered Local Governance system in the province providing greater participation to the citizens in development affairs.—APP