KP Governor announces Nawaz Sharif town in Miran Shah

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra Wednesday announced Nawaz Sharif Town in Miran Shah, the agency headquarter of North Waziristan Agency (NWA). He said that relief package would also be given to affected families of Miran Shah Bazar.

KP Governor expressed these views while addressing a delegation of Utmanzai tribe during his visit to Agency Headquarter Miran Shah.

MPAs, Commissioner Bannu, Additional Chief Secretary FATA, GoC NWA, tribal elders and civil and army officers were present on the occasion. He said that due to successful operation of Zarb-e-Azb, the peace had restored in FATA and across the country, adding that 90 percent Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) had returned to their native towns and remaining would soon be returned.

He said Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif desired to bring FATA people in mainstream and directed that reforms in FATA should be introduced as per the aspirations of local people. Addressing people, the Governor said Nawaz Sharif town would have all facilities and to be a well established society for the tribal people of area.

He said the government was fully aware of the issues and problems of tribal people and taking measures in this regard.

He said the whole nation was proud of the sacrifices rendered by security forces and tribe people in the war against terrorism. These sacrifices made the peace possible in FATA and rest of the country, he remarked.

The Governor said that respectable return of TDPs was top most priority of the government and many had already returned to their native areas while measures were being taken for return of the remaining TDPs, adding that there was no shortage of resources in this regard.

While addressing the jirga the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that the reforms process in FATA would be implemented in accordance with the aspirations of the people of FATA and the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, himself is taking personal interest in this respect. “Not a single decision will be forced on the people of FATA” said by Governor. Moreover, he added, their suggestions would also be given due importance in all kinds of reformative and developmental works in FATA. The governor said that the majority of the people in the area are in favour of merging Fata with KP, adding that providing quality education and health facilities to the people of Fata is the government’s top priority.

Referring to various demands of the local people, the Governor said that pragmatic measures were being taken for reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads, electricity supply, business activities and creating of employment opportunities in NWA.

He said that resources were being provided for education, health, irrigation and agricultural sectors also.

Earlier, the Governor announced establishment of girls section of Governor Model School in Miran Shah and Degree College for Girls and Governor Model School for girls in Mir Ali Tehsil. He directed Political Administration of NWA to resolve the issue of Miran Shah Market in consultation with the affected people.