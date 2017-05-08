KP firm to provide free medical facilities to poor

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, Mahmood Khan Sunday said that provincial government was making all out efforts to provide free medical facilities to the poor including staff, medicines and machinery to all hospitals of the province in this regard.

He expressed these views while talking to people on the occasion of the inauguration of the up-gradation of Basic Health Unit (BHU), Darmai, tehsil Matta, district Swat. The project will cost an amount of Rs 100 million.

Besides, Tehsil Nazim, Abdullah, Naib Nazim, Mohammad Hakim Khan, district, tehsil counsilers and large number of local elites were also present on the occasion.

Mahmood Khan said that the provincial government was taking positive steps towards the provision of all kind of facilities to the people of far-flung areas, which would redress the sense of deprivation from the neglected areas.

The provincial minister said that during last four years, the government had completed different development schemes worth Rs 4.5 billion in tehsil Matta, which included the installation of 22 tube-wells for the provision of clean drinking water at Chaktil Barabro, Solta Road, construction of flood protection walls, Bagh Dheri Irrigation Channel, Civil Channel Choprial and Matta to Fazil Banda Road respectively.

The completion of these projects, he said would help curtailed the level of sense of deprivation from the people ignored in past and upgrade the living stander in the area. He said that in the general elections of 2018, the people of KP would once again vote for the PTI.

The provincial minister said that the economy of the province was improving and a new era of the investment from other countries would soon usher in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which would generate vast employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that the purpose of the PTI led provincial government was the abolition of social evils from the province as per Islamic education and in this regard they were getting phase wise success.

Mahmood Khan, who is the president of the PTI Malakand Region said that today no one could make politics over teacher, police and patwari and for this purpose a formal system had been evolved.