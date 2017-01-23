KP, FATA electricity supply system to be upgraded: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said that to ensure un-interrupted electricity supply in the province and FATA, not only new grid stations are installed but the transmission lines are also being upgraded.

He was addressing the launching ceremony of 132 KV double circuit power transmission line at Hayatabad in Peshawar on Monday. Malik Asad, Chairman, Board of Directors and Mr. Anwarul Haq, Chief Executive PESCO as well as senior officials of PESCO and TESCO were present on the occasion.

The Governor said that the country is faced with energy resource based deficiency for quite some time. However, he added, due to the keen interest of the Prime Minister, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, solid measures on vast level are in progress to overcome the problem. In this connection, he said, mega hydle power generation projects are under implementation on Indus, Swat and Kunhar River systems in the province.