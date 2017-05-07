KP fast becoming land of opportunities: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is fast becoming the land of opportunities. CPEC converted the otherwise unfeasible province into the more attractive and feasible destination for the investors, he added.

He was addressing the IT Youth Summit here at local hotel in Peshawar on Saturday. Chairman PTI Imran Khan also addressed the gathering. The Chief Minister spoke out his mind on the bright future of the province in the backdrop of CPEC, adding that there are reasons to believe that bad and non transparent governance, loot and plunder, existing of unnecessary gate-keepings in the provision of NOC to the investors, commission and uneven playing field were the key elements hindering the rapid development of this province, therefore what he did, was to uproot all the elements obstructing the growth and development, he added.

Pervez Khattak said he was at loss to understand why this province was laggard when it has all the resources and advantages required for expeditious development of any nation. He attributed the present mess and backwardness to the bad governance, commission mafia, un-necessary gate-keepings for NOCs, redtapism and self-centric approach of the previous rulers.

Chief Minister said he inherited a weak system and inefficient institutions but he alone appreciated the IT department adding that PTI had an agenda to focus on the future generation equipping them with the modern day education because investors are landing and the industries are coming to the province. It was during his Chinese visit that he concluded dozens of MoUs with the highest ranking government run industrial concerns.

On the basis of what he learnt in China, he directed different public sector entities back in the province to prepare projects for selling out to the Chinese and other foreign investors. He reminded that the incentives and attractions, his government had given, was unparallel and unmatched in the history of the province and these attractions allured the investors to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s natural advantages and get more return.

Pervez Khattak said that investors would never risk their investment in a lawless destination and where corruption and irregularities were rampant.