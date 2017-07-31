KP extends Sehat Insaf card to employees, others

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has approved the extension of Sehat Insaf Card to all employees of public and autonomous bodies including universities, medical institutes, lawyers, journalists etc. However, the employees of relevant department would have to give premium as the present facility of Sehat Insaf Card was only for the poor.

The chief minister directed to give option to the government employees, journalists, lawyers and all others as per request by different departments. All those and the concerned developments requested for the facility would have to pay premium opting for the facility of Sehat Insaf Card. This decision was taken by the chief minister during a meeting he presided over regarding extension of Sehat Insaf Card to 69% of the population of the province at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar.

The secretary health gave a detail presentation on the extension of Sehat Insaf Card saying that under the Chief Minister directive this facility would be extended to 2.4 million families of the province thus it would enhance healthcare cover to 69% of the total population. Previously it was available for 51% of the population.

Under the extension plan, 0.7 million additional families would be provided Sehat Insaf Card. Necessary steps have already been taken and agreement was reached with State Life Insurance which would be renewed on August 31, 2017. New cards would be printed by 31st October 2017 and would be distributed by 31 December 2017. The newly included families would get healthcare facilities under the Sehat Insaf Card by 1st July 2018.

The chief minister was also briefed that information department had a requested for the journalists, Advocate General for the lawyers, culture department for the artists and social welfare department for transvestite for extension of Sehat Insaf Card.—APP