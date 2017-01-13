KP ex-Speaker Akbar Khan passes away

Senate offers fateha, Bilawal condoles

Peshawar

Senior PPP leader and parliamentarian Abdul Akbar Khan passed away after protracted illness on Thursday. He was around 68 years.

His funeral prayers were offered in his native Spenkai area of Katlang, district Mardan and later laid to rest. The funeral prayers were attended by large number of people from all walks of life including senior political leaders.

He was belonging to a small village Spenkai, Palodheri in Mardan. His father, Sher Akbar Khan, was a local land owner. Abdul Akbar Khan got married in 1969 and then he married a second time in 2000, into a very well known family in Dir district. He has two children, a daughter named Malaika Akbar and a son named Abdal Akbar.

He contested first election in 1970 Khan started his political career in the early 1970 from the PPP platform and quickly rose its ranks. After the 1988 General Elections, he was elected Deputy Speaker KP Assembly (then N.W.F-P Assembly). He became the Speaker KP Assembly in 1993.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of senior PPP leader and former Deputy Speaker of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Abdul Akbar Khan.

Meanwhile, Senate Thursday offered Fateha for the former speaker provincial assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Akbar Khan. Leader of the House in Senate, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq led the Fateha.—APP