KP Energy Dept completes feasibility study of mega projects for CPEC

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Power and Energy Department has completed feasibility studies of five mega projects with a capacity of 1123 megawatt to help supplement the Federal Government efforts to address the problem of energy shortfall.

Officials in Department of Power and Energy KP told that seven hydro power projects with a total capacity of 1978MW have been presented in the Road Show held on April 17-19 in China for inclusion in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed with different Chinese companies to full tap KP’s energy potential. The official said at least $6,919 million would be required for successful completion of these seven projects that would be constructed in Chitral under CPEC.

The projects proposed for CPEC include Mujigram-Shoghor Hydro Power Project (HPP) Chitral of 64MW capacity with a required investment of $182 million, Istaru Booni (HPP) Chitral of 72MW investment needed $276 million, Turen More Kari (HPP) Chitral of 350MW for which investment of $ 753 million would be needed, Jamshill Tureen More (HPP) CHitral of 260MW with required investment $616 million, Ghrait-Swir Lasht (HPP), Chitral 377MW with needed investment $1811 million. The official said feasibility studies of these projects have been completed and ready for execution, adding most of these projects would be built on River Chitral and adjoining water streams as Chitral was very ideal for power generation.

The other two projects proposed for inclusion in CPEC including 409MW capacity Torcamp-Gudubar (HPP) Chitral, requiring an investment of $1534 million and Kari-Mushkur (HPP) Chitral, having 446MW capacity needing $1748million that would be completed with assistance of brotherly country China. The work on feasibility studies of these projects were underway, which would be completed soon, the official said, adding MoU of these projects have been signed with Chinese companies in the recently held Road Show and terms and conditions besides share for investment of KP Government and Chinese Companies would be determined later on after signing of the proper agreements.

The official said about 900 Chinese companies had participated in the road show and 82 MoUs against 86 prepared projects in diversified sectors have been inked. He said MoUs with a Chinese company regarding installation of a solar system in 10,000 schools and 400 hospitals of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also inked.

To give practical shape to these projects, the official said the Chinese investors would visit KP in July this year to analyze these projects on grounds. The Chinese investors and companies are taking immense interest in the province and $24billion foreign investment is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in future. The official said four agreements have been signed with FWO for establishment of Oil Refinery in Karak, 600MW electricity project, installation of a cement plant in Haripur and Model Town in Peshawar.

To another question, the official said 1000 acres land has been acquired for establishment of an Economic Zone near Rashaki Interchange in Nowshera under CPEC where industries, energy and gas projects besides technical education institutes etc would be setup and added that China companies had desired 1000 acre more land in Rashakai for future expansion needs. The official said establishment of a separate cluster of technology / IT city in the Rashakai Industrial Zone under CPEC has been planned to provide quality education to youth especially interested to excel in IT and Computer related fields.

An Economic and Industrial zone would also be setup in Kohat on 1000 acres land at Shehzadi Banda that would be linked with CPEC route, he said, adding it would generate employment besides promoting industries in southern districts of KP and Fata.

Industrial estate at Khattar in Haripur on 1000 land, special economic zone in Manshera on 88 acres in Manshera, special economic zone at Darabanda in DI Khan on 1500 acres for which MoU has been already signed, adding these projects would also be linked with Railways Network. —APP