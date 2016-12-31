KP disabled team beat Maazullah Academy

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disable team shocked Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy by a huge 148 runs in the match played in connection with the World Disable Day here at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disable Cricket team won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 292 runs target after playing the allotted 35 overs with Haseeb hammered a cracking century 103 runs including 11 boundaries and one six. Adeel made 50 runs, Saqib scored 45 runs. For Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy Aziz and Pervez took three wickets each.

In reply, Maazullah Khan Cricket Academy bundled out for 144 runs with Haris Ahmad smashed a cracking 64 runs including five boundaries and two sixes, Pervez scored 28 runs, none of the other batsmen could cross the double figures. For KP Disable team Sab Ali and Raj Wali took three wickets each while Zain and Gul Bacha took two wickets each.

At the end, Secretary KP Disable Team and Coach KP Sports Board Syed Jaffar Shah was the chief guest on this occasion who gave away trophies and cash prizes to the winner and runners-up team. Manager of Disable Team Olympian Nasrullah Khan, coach Haleem Khan, Maazullah Khan Academy coach Irfan Ullah Babo were also present.—APP