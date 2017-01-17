KP constitutes Wildlife Biodiversity Board

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has constituted the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Board, with immediate effect.

The Board will consist of the following members as Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, will be Chairman, Minister of Forestry, Environment and Wildlife, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department or his nominee, not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law, Parliamentary Affairs & Human Right Department or his nominee, not below the rank of Additional Secretary, Chief Conservator of Forests, Peshawar, Chief Conservator Wildlife, Khyber will be members and Secretary to Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department will be Secretary.

The non-official members of the Board included, Israr Muhammad Khan son of Sher Aslam Khan of Mardan Division, Ashiq Ahmad Khan of Peshawar Division, Usman Khattak son of Kheed Gul rasident of Shakar Dara of Kohat Division, Afsarullah Wazir, (Ex-Chief Conservator) of Bannu Division, Faisal Amin Gandapur of DI Khan Division, Yousaf Ayub of Hazara Division and Haji Pir Gul of Malakand Division. It was notified by Forestry, Environment and Wildlife Department Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday.—APP