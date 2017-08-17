KP CM agrees to allot plots to labourers

Staff Reporter

Peshawar-August-16-2017—Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has in principle agreed to the allotment of plots to the labourers with ownership rights in the dedicated labour colonies. He directed the workers welfare board to immediately work out a plan under the law for the allotment of plots on ownership basis to the labourers. He further directed to introduce monitoring and biometric system in the schools of the workers welfare board, arrange training for the teachers and also introduce result based promotion for the teachers.

The workers welfare board should also sketch out a plan for the regularization of school teachers. He also directed for absolute transparency in the working of workers welfare board. He said corruption and irregularity are stopped and assured to hold a meeting for the resolution of problems of the labour community relating to the scholarship of their children and other issues at the proper forum and the representatives of the labour community would also represent their community in the meeting. He was talking to a 13-member delegation of United Labour Federation at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar. Secretary Labour, Secretary Workers Welfare Board and others attended.