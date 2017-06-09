KP budget: Social sector remains priority

IN line with its election manifesto and the vision of PTI Chief Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government while presenting its fifth and final budget on Thursday kept its focus on education and health by enhancing allocations for the two sectors which indeed is also need of the hour as only a healthy and educated society can better compete with their contemporaries by developing innovation and knowledge. We really appreciate the steps taken by the PTI-led government in KP over the last four years by improving the overall environment of public sector hospitals and schools and expect enhancement of allocations made for the next fiscal year will also be used judiciously in order to overcome existing weaknesses.

Another credit that goes to the KP government is that it has focused on building the institutions and it has set a shining example for others by depoliticising the police, which other provinces have so far failed to do. Whilst the PTI has some success stories, we understand there are also areas that KP government needs to give special emphasis in order to bring improvement to the living standards of the people, which definitely will also pay it off in the next general election. We have repeatedly been stating in these columns that provincial government also needs to give special emphasis to road infrastructure and transport projects as in today’s world providing modern transport system has become imperative not only to bring ease to the people but also to address issues like traffic congestion and pollution. In fact by focusing on modern transport system, the KP government will be supplementing its green KP project under which it has envisaged to plant one billion saplings across the province. It is a matter of satisfaction that provincial government has allocated funds for the Rapid Bus Transit corridor for Peshawar but this project has already faced much delay due to various reasons. As matter of funding stands resolved, we, therefore, will urge the CM to complete the project before the next polls. Better educational and health facilities coupled with modern transport infrastructure will help the PTI woo the voters in its favour in the next polls.

