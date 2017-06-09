KP budget pro-poor, maximum relief provided to people, govt employees

PML-N, TIP, Pakistan Sareaki Party reject loan-based budget

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Finance, Muzaffar Said advocate said on Tuesday that the government has presented a balanced and pro-poor budget 2017-18 in which maximum relief was provided to all segments of the society including government employees and pensioners.

Addressing a post budget press conference here, the Minister said government has distributed budget mainly in three major sectors ie development, welfare and administrative to ensure strict financial discipline besides expediting pace of economic development in the province.

The Minister said the government has proposed allocation of Rs336.67 billion for welfare budget that was 56 percent of the total budget outlay of Rs603 billion which was 14pc higher then current fiscal year. Likewise, he said Rs 58.73billion was proposed for administrative budget 2017-18 an increase of 18 percent against current fiscal year.

The Minister said special focus was made on development budget with allocation of Rs208 billion having a share of 34 pc of the total budget 2017-18 with major focus on uplift of socio-economic sectors, completion of ongoing projects and starting of new schemes.

He said ADP of upcoming budget was 29 pc more than current fiscal year including foreign assistance of Rs82 billion. As many as Rs127.91billion were allocated for education, Rs49.27billion for health and Rs39.73b for police departments in budget 2017-18, he said, adding the government has set aside Rs127.91 billion including Rs115.92 billion for elementary and secondary education, Rs11.99billion for high education sector that was 18 percent more than of the current financial year.

As many as Rs49.27billion were earmarked for health sector with 31pc increase against current fiscal year besides an allocation of Rs1.85billion carrying an increase of seven percent against current fiscal year for women development and social welfare sectors.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Provincial Secretary Information, PML-N, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nasir Musazai has criticized the announcement of loan-based budget by the PTI government in the province. He said that those talking of breaking the begging bowl are overburdening the province under unprecedented debts.

Criticizing the luxurious spending of the provincial government, he said that the annual expenditure of the kitchen of the chief minister is Rs.60 million, which speaks of the aristocracy and luxuries of rulers in the province.

He attributed the imposition of annual tax of Rs.22000/- on shopkeepers to ample proof of enmity with poor. He said that the PTI government is out to turn the province bankrupt in its last year in power, which is highly bad intention. Loans achieved today, he said become cancer tomorrow and will ultimately play havoc with the provincial economy and people of the province will under its burden for years.

Meanwhile, TIP Provincial Joint Secretary, Muhammad Idress in a press statement here said people of all walks of life were disappointed from KP budget as the PTI government has failed to provide significant relief to masses.

He said extra burden was put on common man by either imposing new taxes or making adjustment on the already imposed taxes on different sectors. He said imposition of taxes on priority and others taxes on low and medium groups have added to the miseries of common man. Alvi said people of KP especially Government employees and pensioners had pinned high expectations from PTI government regarding increase of salaries up to 20 pc but all their dreams were vanished as only 10pc increase in their salaries and pensions were announced in the budget.—APP