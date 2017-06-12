KP budget lacks funds for CPEC

Peshawar

Opposition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on second day of budget debate rejected the provincial budget for financial year 2017-18 and termed it a deficit one and said no direct relief was provided to poor segment of the society.

Parliamentary Leader of ANP, Sardar Hussain Babak, started debate and said that it was a horse trading budget adding that there was nothing new in the budget for the people of Khyber Pakhunkhwa.

He said that budget can be defined as a compilation of income and expenditures but the KP government did nothing for the poor people and the province. He said that the provincial government was taking the credit of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) but there was nothing regarding CPEC in the budget.

Babak said that despite the government had announced educational emergency, not a single step had been taken for the regularization of National Testing Service (NTS) teachers adding that the government should provide details of 151,000 students enrolled from private to government schools in the province.

He said that Billion Tree Tsunami Afforestation Project was presented in ordinance form and did not take the house into confidence. He said that the government has kept silent for the rights of the province adding the CM should raise voice in Council of Common Interest for the rights of KP.

The Chief Minister Pervez Khattak, who was sitting in the House, took the floor and made it clear that they have talked to the donors to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and certainly with the investment the province will progress rather it would create any hardship for the people of KP.

The CM in his address to the house clarified that they have not levied any additional tax, adding that “we talked about collection of taxes and it would be made more transparent so that the collection of taxes would be increased.”

He said that the KP government mega project of Swat Motorway which cost Rs 38 billion, would facilitate the general masses after completion.

Qurban Khan of PTI said that there were huge corruptions in Billion Tree Tsunami Project adding that it will degrade Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan in future.

Taking the floor Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Environment and Forest, Ishtiaq Urmar rejected Qurban’s speech and said that Billion Tree Tsunami Project was need of the hours and it was continueing transparently.

Mahmood Bettani of JUIF said that there was aproblem of clean drinking water in his constituency (Tank) adding that animals and human beings were drinking water from the same pond.

In response, Minister for Public Health Engineering, Shah Farman told that he personally will visit southern district in first week of July to resolve the issue. Mufti Said Janan of JUIF complained KP government for avoiding southern districts in developmental schemes.—APP