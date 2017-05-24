KP to have balanced budget: Khattak

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak said that considerable increase would be made in the education and health allocations with sufficient relief for teachers in the upcoming what he termed people friendly and balanced budget 2017-18.

Addressing a public gathering here at Nowshera the CM said that rise in the allocations in education and health sector budget was inevitable to achieve the desire goal of making country prosper and developed. He claimed the budget 2017-18 would be pro-people bases on transparent and uniform distribution of resources across the province and the benefit of the development would be taken to every nook and corner of the province.

CM said the teachers would be provided sufficient relief in the coming KP budget and added that 45,000 teachers were recruited through transparent NTS test. As per the vision of the PTI, maximum utilization would be made on the poor segment of the society in the next budget to improve the economic condition and established merit and justice based society.

The Chief Minister made it clear that the KP government will not burden the people with more taxes adding that at the same time no compromised would be made on the provincial rights.

He said that his government was concentrating on improving the lot of the youth and poor people and focusing on bringing radical reforms in government schools, hospitals, police stations and patwar circles. He maintained that all such evils were inherited to the present regimes by the previous rulers.

Khattak said that now time has come that politicians would have to be made accountable for their wrong doings and misdeeds when they were in the power corridor. He said that he became the chief minister of the province with the vote of the masses and he was proud of his people who always reposed confidence in his leadership.

He said that investors of China and Malaysia were keen to invest in this province due to better policies of the government. The industrial policies would usher in agriculture and industrial revolutions in the province besides addressing unemployment problem. He said that without developing industrial sector the problem of employment cannot be addressed as the government cannot provide jobs to every jobless.—APP