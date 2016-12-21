KP Athletic Association holds trials for spotting fastest boys, men

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Athletic Association Tuesday organized to short-list players under the Pakistan Athletic Federation for Fastest Kids, Boys and Men here at Qayyum Sports Complex on Tuesday.

Former International athletes Iqbal Shinwari, Muhammad Shah, Muhammad Asif acted as selection committee while former international athlete Habib-ur-Rehman Afridi, who is also President KP Athletic Association, acted as coordinator of the Meet.

A total of 112 players in four different categories comprising Under-13, Under-16, Under-19 and Open turned up from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Swat, Hazara and host Peshawar Regions.

The day long trials were conducted only in the sprint race with best time of each and every athlete recorded before short-listing them for the camp to be organized at Qayyum Sports Complex in January next year.

Talking to APP, Habib-ur-Rehman disclosed that the Pakistan Athletic Federation has already launched a Fastest Men and Women campaign to search out new talent as far as the sprint races including 100, 200, 400m, and 4X100 and 4X400 events are concerned.

He said there is lot of talent of athletes with sprint races but earlier no heed was paid to search out talent through holding of such like campaign.

It would give good result and Pakistan would be able to find out new face in the game of athletic specially sprint races events, he added. Former record hold athlete Iqbal Shinwari termed the steps vital.

He also lauded President Pakistan Athletic Federation Muhammad Akram Sahi for launching such campaign in searching out new talent. He expressed the hope that through such scheme the players having hidden talent would be come up at national and international levels.Fastest Man trials held in KP.

He said they have thoroughly monitored the performance of the players turned up for the trials from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including FATA so far short-listed three players each in the Under-13, Under-16, Under-19 and Open categories.

In the Open category promising athlete Abid Ali got first position in 100m open category by clocking 10.04sec, followed by Shoaib Khan with 11.2sec and Asim Khan 100 meter open.

In the Under-19 category Aneeb Afridi got first position by clocking 11.14sec, followed by Miraj Khan with 11.33sec and Arbaz Khan with his clocking show 11.41sec. In the Under-16 Umair Faraz took first position with his clocking showing 11.25sec, Asim Khan with 11.44sec and Muhammad Faraz with 11.62sec got second and third position respectively.

In the Under-13, Farman Ali Shah took first position with 11.26sec, followed by Aman Ullah with 12.05sec and Salman 12.58sec.—APP