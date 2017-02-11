KP Assembly session prorogued abruptly

Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was prorogued on Saturday abruptly just after four sittings. The Chair adjourned the third sitting on January 27, 2017 for February 20, 2017, but later the sitting was rescheduled for February 6, 2017 and was prorogued sine die the same day, observes Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) in Session Report.

Besides the prorogation, the important tool of the government oversight remained missing during the entire session as more than 50 percent questions remained unaddressed due to the absence of relevant ministers and not receiving reply from the concerned departments.

However, the House adopted five resolutions and passed four bills during four sittings held between January 24 and February 6, 2017.

Despite low interest of the lawmakers, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly adopted five resolutions and passed four bills, including the KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the KP Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017, the KP Police Bill, 2017, and the KP Ehtesab Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The KP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Privileges) (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and the KP Salaries, Allowances and Privileges Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2017 were taken as supplementary agenda. With the passage of the bill, the salary of the Speaker KP Assembly has been raised from Rs 80,000 to Rs 150,000, while the salary of the Deputy Speaker has been revised from Rs 54,000 to Rs 145,000 and that of the Chief Minister from Rs 40,000 to Rs 200,000.

Likewise, the salaries of the ministers have also seen an upward trend and they have been increased from Rs 35,000 to Rs 180,000 while those of the MPAs from Rs 18,000 to Rs 80,000.—DNA