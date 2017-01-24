KP assembly adopts bill to depoliticise police

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Tuesday passed KP Police Bill 2016 to grant operational and financial autonomies and abolish political interference in the police force.

The draft of the bill approved by the select committee of the house under the chairmanship of Chief Minister was moved by the Provincial Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Imtiaz Shahid Quereshi in the house.

After the moving of the bill, the Leader of Opposition, Maulana Lutf-ur-Rehman took the floor and said that their basic objection to the legislation is that the bill had challenged the provincial autonomy. He said that powers granted to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) under the bill are even more than the provincial secretaries.

Under the existing law, the opposition said the posting and transfers of police officers from Grade-17 to Grade 21 were prerogatives of the chief minister, but now it will go the domain of the provincial police chief. He said that under the powers devolved to the province under 18th Constitutional Amendment, only the reformation the police stations and resolution of their problems could bring improvement.

He rejected the arguments of the provincial government for taking credit of the de-politicizing of police as totally incorrect as they are bent upon making legislation against the law and provincial rights. The new law, he said will re-transfer powers from the province to centre.

In case of the complaints of excess, he can refer the chief minister can refer the matter to provincial police chief, provincial safety commission, or can constitute special committee to probe the matter. Later, the Speaker, put the Police Bill 2016 to vote and the house adopted it with majority.—APP