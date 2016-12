Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has announced winter vacations for schools in the province.

According to Education Department announcement, the winter vacation in the lower region of the province will start from 23 December to 31 December, for private and public institutions across the province.

While, upper regions will have much longer vacations and the institution will remain closed from 23 December to 28 February, 2017.—APP