Kosovo leader seeks ‘fair’ ties with Russia

Ankara

Kosovo’s president told media on Sunday he expected “fair and constructive” relations with Russia, despite Moscow refusing to recognize his country’s independence.

Speaking in Ankara, Hashim Thaci said the current close ties between Moscow and Belgrade did not need to be an obstacle to better Russian relations with Kosovo. “Kosovo is not an enemy of Russia,” Thaci added.

The small Balkan country declared its independence from Serbia in February 2008. However, Belgrade did not recognize the move and is supported by Russia.

“Kosovo can have a dynamic role on the road to peace and stability. Changing the attitude of Russia towards Kosovo will make a positive contribution to the region,” said Thaci.

He added that the time had come to achieve direct relations between his country and Russia.

“All prejudice must disappear. In history, Kosovo has never harmed Russia. Therefore, Kosovo does not deserve this unfair attitude and punishment,” Thaci said. Fight against terrorism Stating that Kosovo is a part of the international coalition against terrorism, Thaci said that his country recently helped to prevent a Daesh attack on a stadium in the Albanian city of Elbasan by identifying Kosovan citizens who had traveled to Syria.—Agencies