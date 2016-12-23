Korean movie screened at PNCA

Zubair Qureshi

Embassy of the Republic of Korea on Friday hosted an annual Film Festival to promote cultural interaction and to strengthen people-to-people contacts between Pakistanis and Koreans. The embassy with support from the Korea Foundation and the Pakistan National Council of the Arts had organized the screening of the movie called “How to steal a dog!”

The film is a 2014 South Korean film directed by Kim Sung-ho based on the novel of the same name by Barbara O’Connor. The plot of the movie revolves around the ten-year-old girl who lives in a van with her mother and younger brother.

She hatches a plan with her friend to find a dog with a rich owner, steal it, then return the dog by pretending to have found it and get the reward. They found an unusual competitor who has the same plan about the dog they have targeted for stealing. In his opening speech, Dr Suh Dong-gu, the South Korean ambassador stressed the need for more cultural exchanges and interaction among the two counties.