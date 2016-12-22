Korea to review HEC project for setting up technology transfer centres

Staff Reporter

Suh Dong-gu, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Pakistan in a meeting with Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad agreed to review the project of HEC for setting up six to eight technology transfer centers in selected fields with the help of South Korea. Both the dignitaries also discussed issues pertaining to promotion of higher education, said a news release on Wednesday.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad welcomed the Korean Ambassador’s visit to HEC, and shared the initiatives of commission for promotion of higher education in the country. He observed that Pakistan and South Korea have a great potential to expand collaboration in the higher education sector.

Around 263 Pakistani students are currently acquiring MS leading to PhD education in different Korean universities where they are receiving high quality education, he said, adding that apart from this, 231 scholars have already returned after completion of their studies. He stressed the need for putting concerted efforts to promote joint research activities. He said HEC emphasizes research with high socio-economic impact.

He maintained that amid the ongoing internationalization, HEC welcomes foreign students and ensures provision of all necessary facilities to them. The Chairman said that since the inception of HEC in 2002, the number of universities has remarkably increased, however it is still confronted with the challenges of access to higher education and qualified faculty. “HEC is strenuously struggling to overcome these challenges through various programmes,” he underlined. He said that HEC is playing its major part in turning Pakistan into a knowledge economy, adding that it is paying due attention to academia-industry linkages. He said the Government of Pakistan is committed to the uplift of higher education and it has launched various schemes to facilitate students.

In his remarks, the Ambassador appreciated the commitment of Pakistani Government to promotion of higher education.