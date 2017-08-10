Korea close development partner of Pakistan: Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister Industry, trade and Investment sheikh Alla-u-Din has said Pakistan and Korean countries have strong and oldest relations. Korea is a close friend and development partner of Pakistan. He said throughout our common History, both countries have extended to each other their support during difficult times and we will continue to do so whenever it is necessary.

He expressed these views while addressing a welcome ceremony to Korean Delegation, held at Lahore Chamber of Commerce, today. Speaker National Assembly South Korea Chung Sye Kyun, delegation consist of members of National Assembly South Korea, Official Persons of Korea, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Sheikh Qaiser, representatives of PBIT and other related persons were present there.

Speaker National Assembly South Korea Chung Sye Kyun said that visit of Korean Delegation will be a step, towards greater partnership and prosperity, between the two countries.

Minister Trade and Investment Sheikh Alla-u-din said punjab, as the main hub of for the agrarian and industrial economy of Pakistan, represents numerous opportunities for collaboration with korea. This cooperation can range from knowledge exchange to transfer of technology to commerce and trade.