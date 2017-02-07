Kolkata court’s capital penalty to Kashmir youth protested

Srinagar

As per the protest programme of the unified resistance leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, a large number of seperatists leaders and activists staged a peaceful protest demonstration outside Kashmir’s historical Jamia Masjid Srinagar against India’s anti-Kashmir policies and decisions taken against the people of Kashmir both at the administrative and judicial levels.

On the occasion, the protestors strongly objected to the decision of a lower court of Kolkatta, West Bengal of awarding capital punishment to Muzaffar Ahmad Rather of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and said the court’s decision was yet another example of murder of justice of Kashmiris by the Indian courts.—RK