Kolahoo hospital cries for help!

Kolahoo, a small mountainous village in Tehsil Tump has {fortunately} a hospital but {unfortunately} it lacks doctors as well as medicines. The people of Kolahoo have been suffering due to the loathsome condition of the hospital for a long time. People with resources travel to Turbat for the purpose of treatment but majority of people cannot afford going there, no matter how serious the disease is.

I humbly request the Government of Balochistan to appoint some doctors and nurses and provide some medicines to make the condition of the hospital better and for a small treatment like flue and headaches people must not travel from Kolahoo to Turbat. And I hope that the government will solve the issue immediately.

MUNAJ GUL BALOCH

Kolahoo, Turbat

