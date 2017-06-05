Kohli, Sharma power India to 319 in rain-hit match against Pakistan

Birmingham

Powerful batting by India skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Yuvraj Singh powered India to 319-3 against Pakistan during the high-voltage match at Edgbaston on Sunday.

In the rain-hit match which was reduced to 48 overs, India have set a 324 run target for Pakistan to chase.

Pakistan bowling was earlier given a breather after a throw by Babar Azam/Sarfraz Ahmed saw Rohit Sharma fall 9 runs short of a century.

India resumed batting at 173-1 (33.1 overs) after rain cleared for the second time during the game, looking in command even after young spinner Shadab Khan earlier gave Pakistan a much-needed breakthrough by breaking the Indian opening partnership with Shikar Dhawan’s wicket.

Shadab’s strike ended the opening stand of 136, after sure-footed fifties by openers Rohit Sharma and Shikar Dhawan put India in control after play resumed at 46-0 (9.5 overs) as rain cleared after a brief interruption at Edgbaston.

Pakistan bowlers earlier kept Indian openers quiet in the starting overs of the match before rain intervened. Mohammad Amir kickstarted the match with a fiery maiden, after Pakistan won the toss and opted to field against India to begin their Champions Trophy campaign at Edgbaston on Sunday.

But India were soon back in command as Sharma hit a fifty off 71 balls, followed by Dhawan who brought up his half-century soon after.

The two teams are expected to draw a global TV audience of over a billion for their high-octane clash Sunday, in the fourth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. This is the first encounter between the subcontinental rivals in a year, and only the fourth time the two teams are meeting competitively on British soil.

India left out star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and experienced seamer Mohammad Shami from the side that launched their title defence in a 50-over tournament featuring the world´s top eight one-day international teams.

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was the lone specialist slow bowler in an India attack also featuring pacemen Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav and Hardik Pandya.

Pakistan left out all-rounder Fahim Ashraf but included 18-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan for just his fourth one-day international.

“It is a good pitch and won´t change much,” said Pakistan captain Sarfraz at the toss.

“India-Pakistan is a pressure game, hopefully we play a free game,” the wicket-keeper added.

India captain Virat Kohli, who on Saturday denied reports of a rift with coach Anil Kumble, was not too concerned at having to bat first.

“It is a pretty good wicket, it will stay even,” he said. “We need a complete performance to win a game of cricket, today is going to be no different,” the star batsman added..

Mayhem followed. Playing his first match in 10 years in a country where he played perhaps his most famous innings back in 2002, Yuvraj unleashed sensational checked drives to beat fielders all over the ground. The endeavour was not to look for power but for timing, and he was not too fussed about the odd dot ball when the bowlers bounced him. —Agen