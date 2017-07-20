Kohli seeks smooth relations with Shastri

Mumbai

India captain Virat Kohli said Wednesday he wants a good working relationship with new coach Ravi Shastri after the acrimonious departure of Anil Kumble. And the skipper expressed confidence he can make it work with Shastri. “We know what’s expected and what’s on the plate,” he said ahead of India’s departure for a tour of Sri Lanka.

Kohli was accused of forcing out Kumble after the spin legend resigned last month, saying his relationship with the captain had become “untenable”.

Kohli kept silent during the selection process that culminated in the return of Shastri, who was team director between 2014-16.

Speaking to media with Shastri at his side, Kohli spoke of the captain-coach relationship and the way ahead for the world number one Test side.

“We have worked together for three years. I don’t think I need to understand anything else. We know what’s expected and what’s on the plate. I don’t think it will require any effort,” Kohli said.

“A lot of speculations and lot of things fly around, those things are not in my control.

“My job is to try and get the best out of this team along with the management and perform to the best of my abilities which I believe in,” the star batsman added.

Shastri, who has been given a two-year contract running up to the 2019 World Cup, also spoke of the need to communicate better in order for a team to prosper.

“I carry on from where I left. I don’t come with any baggage… My job is to put every player in a frame of mind where he is thinking only about his role and the team he is playing for,” said the former all-rounder.

Shastri, 55, edged other high-profile names including compatriot Virender Sehwag and Australia’s Tom Moody after a tough selection process.

But Shastri insisted that while coaches may come and go, it is the team which should get the credit for any success.

“The team has done exceedingly well over three years and they are the people who deserve the credit more than anyone else. Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go,” said Shastri.

“The fabric of Indian cricket will remain and the credit should go to everyone who’s participated in this Indian team.”

India will play three Tests, five one-day internationals and a Twenty20 game in Sri Lanka. The first Test starts on July 26 in Galle.—AFP