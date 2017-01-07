Kohli named ODI, T20 skipper

New Delhi

Selectors appointed Virat Kohli as India’s limited overs skipper Friday as the number one ranked Test side sets its sights on winning back its title as one-day cricket’s world champions.

Two days after India’s most successful ever captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni stood down from the helm of both the Twenty 20 and 50 overs sides, Kohli was confirmed as skipper in all three of the game’s formats.

The swashbuckling batsman, who has presided over an 18-match unbeaten run as Test captain, will first lead India in three one-day internationals starting from January 15 before the sides play three Twenty20 matches.

His first major assignment will come in June when he will lead India’s defence of the Champions Trophy and his appointment also means he should captain India in the 50 over World Cup final in England in 2019.—AFP