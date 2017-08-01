Kohli donates signed bat to Shahid Afridi Foundation

In another gesture of friendship towards Shahid Afridi, the Indian cricket team Captain Virat Kohli on Tuesday sent a bat signed by him for auctioning in a Shahid Afridi Foundation event.

Kohli’s bat will be presented for auction in a charity dinner in Newcastle to collect funds to build a hospital in Tharparkar.

“Wishing you and the @SAFoundationN all the luck for the upcoming events,” Kohli, who is currently with his side in Sri Lanka, replied.

The Indian team had gifted a signed Virat Kohli shirt to Afridi on his retirement earlier this year. Kohli had also been in the news for gifting his bat to Mohammad Amir upon his return to international cricket.