Kohat tunnel and Pak Army

Razaullah khan

Lakki Marwat

The Kohat tunnel is a 1.9 kilometre long road tunnel which is situated in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province. Constructed with Japanese assistance, it is also known as the Pak-Japan Friendship Tunnel. Construction work on it had begun in 1999 and was opened to traffic in June 2003. Recently, Pak Army has introduced some measures, which, in our view, are not justifiable.

Following the measure, those people who use private cars for travelling are allowed to use road and the men on duty check those cars very quickly while ordinary coaches and buses are not permitted to use the same road. The way used by coaches and buses is in very lousy condition and sometimes causes damage to coaches due to no road. As it is well known that poor people use coaches etc to reach their places of duty but now they are not able to reach their destinations in time. Furthermore, patients travel by ordinary vehicles to go to Peshawar to receive medical help and they also have to undergo a lot of endurance by this act. I implore the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sahib to take a benevolent action on this matter.