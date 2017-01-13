Kohat, Peshawar advance in KP U-16 Hockey C’ship

Peshawar

Kohat and Peshawar advanced to next round after securing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship, which got under way here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

Former World Champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest on this occasion who formally inaugurated the Championship. Senior Vice President Pakistan Hockey Federation former IGP Muhammad Saeed Khan, Organizing Secretary Syed Zahir Khan, Members of the Congress of Pakistan Hockey Federation, players, officials and spectators were also present.

Before the start of the matches, the players were introduced to the chief guest. In the first match Kohat defeated Charsadda by 1-0. Right winger Khalid slammed in a beautiful goal in the second session of the match before the two teams played a goal-less draw in the first session.

In the second match Peshawar outclassed Nowshera by 4-0 in a one-sided affair. Peshawar, the host team, fully dominated the proceedings and did not give much chance to Nowshera to strike back.

For Peshawar center forward Fawad, inside right Hamza Junior, inside left Yasir and full-back Zarin scored one goal each. A total of 12 districts from all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking part in the Championship.

Talking to media men former World Champion Qamar Zaman appreciated the organizing committee for involve the youth at grassroots level. He termed the Championship very vital for finding out new faces. He said through this competition the youngsters would come up at national and international levels.—APP