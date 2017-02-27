Kohat clinch trophy of KP U-23 Female Games

Peshawar

District Kohat clinched the overall trophy after securing 114 points in the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Female Games which concluded at picturesque Kohat Sports Complex on Sunday.

Kohat bagged 10 gold medals and two silver medals by taking first position in 10 different games and second position in two disciplines, followed by District Karak with 55 points by winning two gold medals and five silver medal while District Hangu carded 45 points with one gold medal and five silver medals. On the last day events Kohat defeated Hangu by just 5 runs in a dramatically ended final.

Kohat won the toss and elected to bat first by setting up 75 runs in the allotted 20 overs. Benish hammered a cracking 10 runs with three boundaries, Aysha made 16 runs and Maliaka scored only 12 runs with two boundaries. For Hangu Mehreen claimed two wickets, Kalsoom got three wickets, two wickets in her last over for just 7 runs.

In reply, Hangu got a good start and raced up to 70 runs for 8 when the key over of Kalsoom started wherein she claimed two wickets in her last over by sealing the fate of rival at 70 runs all out. Hangu did not able to record victory when they needed only five runs in one over, having two wickets in hands.—APP