KMU organizes medicine conference

Peshawar

Khyber Medical University KMU Peshawar in recognition of its role as a shepherd of medical education and research in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, is collaborating with department of Health of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, World Health Organization and family medicine specialists from all over Pakistan and abroad, to strengthen the practice of Family Medicine in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. To achieve this goal KMU in collaboration with its partners, is organizing a family Medicine Conference on July 11-12, 2017 at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar.—APP