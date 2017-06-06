KMC team collect food items samples to check quality, standard

City Reporter

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC’s) team of food inspectors led by Senior Director Food and Quality Control Dr. Asghar Abbas collected the samples of food items including oil and Masalas from different stalls of Bachat Bazar near Aaladin Park to check the quality and standard.

The samples of food commodities have been dispatched to the KMC Laboratory to test quality and standard, said a statement on Monday.

The statement said that the action will be taken against sub- standard items on the basis of findings of the test reports. The team comprised Senior Food Inspector, Salahuddin, Chief Food Inspector Shaukat Ali, Food Inspectors Adil Rafiq, Zameer Hussain Soomro, Maqbool Ahmed and Shahnawaz Soomro and Khurram Jameel.