KMC sacks 46 ghost employees

Staff Reporter

As many as 46 ghost employees of city wardens department had been terminated whereas 28 more KMC employees were issued with final show cause notice who would also be sacked if failed to give satisfactory response.

This was briefed in a meeting of the inquiry committee for ghost employees, said a statement on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar reviewing the performance of inquiry committee directed all departmental heads to submit report on such employees who were not attending their duty so that action could be taken against them in accordance with the rule-4 of the Sindh local councils servant’s E&D rules 1974.

He said the departmental heads will be held responsible if they donot follow the instructions in this regard.