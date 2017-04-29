KMC removes encroachments from Sindh Secretariat Road

Staff Reporter

The Anti-Encroachment department of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Friday removed various encroachments from the surroundings of Sindh Secretariat Road here.

The KMC’s anti-encroachment wing cleared the road and footpath from illegal stalls, push-carts and other encroachments, despite the resistance the staff successfully completed the operation with the help of heavy machinery. Senior Director Anti-Encroachment, Muhammad Nazir Lakhani supervised the operation, said a statement on Friday.

The statement said that the removal of encroachments will help smooth flow of traffic.

The anti-encroachment team also removed illegal encroachments from Burns Road and ‘Bachat Bazar’ from Muhammad Bin Qasim road and cleared the roads for traffic. Besides the anti-encroachment staff, the local police also participated in removal of encroachments.