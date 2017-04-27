KMC razes encroachments in New, North Karachi

Staff Reporter

The Anti-Encroachment department of Karachi Metropolitan Karachi (KMC) removed many encroachments in New and North Karachi areas.

According to a communique on Wednesday, the anti-encroachment department on the directives of Mayor of Karachi Waseem Akhtar took action against encroachments.

Hand-Carts, stalls, cabins and other encroachments on footpaths and roadsides of 5000 road, Nagan Chowrangi, Power House Chowrangi and Saleem Centre to Madeeha Stop were removed.

The action was taken to ease the flow of traffic. The footpaths were cleared for pedestrians.

The anti-encroachment action was lead by the senior Director Mohammed Nazir Lakhani. Whereas, the items taken into custody were deposited in a store of the KMC.