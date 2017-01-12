KMC offices to have ramps for disabled persons: Waseem

City Reporter

Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar Wednesday said that wheel-chair ramps would be built in the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) head office and other offices.

Addressing a seminar on ‘Independent Living’ organised by Pakistan Disabled Welfare Association at a hotel here, he said private organisations would also be asked to provide ramp facility to disabled people.

He said the implementation of job quota for disabled persons in public sector organisations would be reviewed and efforts would be made for a further increase in the quota.

The Mayor commended the efforts by the Pakistan Disabled Welfare Association (PDWA) to help enable the disabled people to live independently.

He asked the disabled people that they could directly approach him for their works related to the KMC.

Senior Director Municipal Services KMC Masood Alam, office bearers of PDWA and the representatives of other organisations working for the disabled persons as well as disabled people attended the seminar.