KMC finalizes arrangements for Independence Day

Metropolitan Corporation and KMC Officers Welfare Association have finalized arrangements to mark the Independence Day with fervour. On August 14, a flag hoisting ceremony would be held at the KMC Head Office which would be attended by Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Abdullah Vohra. Grade 16 and above officers had been directed to ensure their presence on the occasion, a KMC press statement said on Wednesday.

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar will lay a wreath at the Mausoleum of the Founder of Pakistan on August 14 whereas a rally of Karachi Fire Brigade will be held on the same day from Mazar-e-Quaid to the KMC Head Office. The rally will be attended by the fire officers and fire fighters alongwith snorkel ladder and fire tenders.