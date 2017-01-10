Klopp stands by Liverpool youngsters

Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended his decision to select an inexperienced line-up after his side were held to a goalless draw by Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup third round.

Klopp picked the youngest XI in Liverpool’s history with an average age of 21 years and 296 days against the fourth-tier side, who are 68 places below them in the English football pyramid. The Reds failed to break down a disciplined and determined Plymouth team and after the Anfield stalemate, they face the prospect of a tricky replay away to the south-west England club in 10 days’ time.

“I don’t think the line-up was a mistake, but you can see it like this if you want,” Klopp told journalists after Sunday’s game.

“We made mistakes in the game and as it is always with the boys, the good things they are responsible for and the bad ones, I am. “If you want to see it in a bad way then I am 100 percent responsible. I have no problem with it. I take it even if we played a fuller squad.—AFP