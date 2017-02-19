Kite-sellers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police in crackdowns against kite-sellers have arrested 11 violators besides recovering 900 kites with 11 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

According to police spokesman, on the special directive of Punjab government and City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, raids are being conducted to net the kite-sellers.

Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against the rules violators, he added.

R.A.Bazara police arrested accused Waqas on recovery of 50 kites and string rolls while accused Ahsan, Zain, Waqas, Khurram, Tabish and Abdul Basit were sent behind the bars for carrying 300 kites and string rolls.

Race Course police netted accused Abdul Qayyum with 50 kites and three string rolls.

Accused Afzal and Azam were rounded up for having 500 kites and five string rolls. He said the raids would continue to ensure implementation on the law of ban on kite flying.—APP