Kite flying continues in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi

Kite flying is continued in city despite ban has been imposed on the activity.

Kites can be seen on the sky in different localities of the city including Waris Khan, Naz Cinema, College Road, Umer Road, Dhoke Khaba, Dhoke Elahi Bukush, Nadeem Colony, Javed Colony and Chaman Zar.

Zia, a resident of Shams Abad said that shopkeepers having huge stocks of kites of all colors and designs and other stuff including threads and strings used in kite flying are openly selling them, alleging that no official had yet taken notice of it.

Parents are worried, as it was a dangerous activity. CPO Israr Ahmed Khan said strict action would be taken against the Kite flying adding that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that ban on kite flying strictly implemented. He said that Station House Officer SHO would be responsible of kite flying in their beats. He directed the policemen to launch action against the violators without any discrimination.—APP