Kishtwar situation tense after youth death

Kishtwar

In occupied Kashmir, situation in Kishtwar is tense after the death of a Muslim youth, who perished after falling from a mountain top to escape police chase near Bindrabal.

The deceased youth has been identified as Touseef Nawaz son of Ghulam Abas, resident of Malipath Kishtwar.

People gathered in front of Kishtwar police station and protested against the murder of the youth.

Later, Imam of Jamia Masjid Kishtwar, Farooq Ahmed Kichloo announced a complete shutdown for tomorrow to press for immediate arrest of police personnel who are behind the death of the youth.

Touseef Nawaz died when he fell from a top as he was being chased by police personnel. He died on the spot.—KMS