Kisan Wing welcomes subsidy on fertilizers

Sher Gondal

mandi bahauddin

District President Kisan Wing, Pakistan Ex-Servicemen Society Mandi Bahauddin Mukhtar Virk who is also Kisan Member Union Council Shahidanwali has welcomed decision of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for restoring fertilizers subsidy. He said during the previous year the farmers’ community largely benefited from Kisan Package and government farmers friendly policies.

The farmers were given seeds free of cost and provided with laser levelers to design and level fields with proper slopes to preserve water and get bumper crops.