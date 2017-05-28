Kisan Ittehad Council staged demonstration without intimation

Islamabad Police said a few hundred protestors of ‘Kisan Ittehad Council’ staged demonstration in Islamabad without any prior intimation or permission.

According to details, they gathered at D-Chowk and raised their voice to meet their demands and also pelted stones on police but the quarter concerned continued dialogue process in order to reach an agreement.

However, neither police get any positive response, nor they agreed to shift their protest to some other place.

It is pertinent to mention here that any gathering in the Red Zone is prohibited as per court order.

During this, two police officials got injured when protestors pelted stone on them. Finally, police made efforts to disperse the protesters in order to maintain law and order.—APP

